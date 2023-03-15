Frosty starts through Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cold and frosty starts are possible Wednesday and Thursday morning as temperatures drop to the mid to upper 30s.

During those overnight hours, clearing and clear skies, drier air, and little to no wind will allow temperatures to cool quickly. This is known as radiational cooling.

Afternoon hours of Wednesday warm up slightly, and highs top out in the upper 60s.

There will be an isolated coastal showers Wednesday for parts of the Big Bend, but most rain stays to our south and out in the Gulf.

Otherwise, most of see sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday morning temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30s, and we have another possibility of frost in the forecast.

Make sure you keep those plants safe from colder temperatures.

Friday a cold front moves in from the west.

Ahead of the front, we have a chance of stronger to severe storms Friday night through the early hours of Saturday morning.

These storms could contain gusty wind, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

We dry up but cool down again for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.