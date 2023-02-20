Foggy starts with HOT temperatures this week!

Foggy starts will impact us over the next several mornings.

Monday morning starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s with foggy decreasing visibility across parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia near the I-75 corridor.

After fog mixes out in our afternoons, temperatures will soar!

Highs this week will be near-record breaking!

Monday highs climb into the upper 70s with low to mid 80s expected through midweek.

Highs to end our week will be well into the mid to upper 80s!

Widespread moisture stays out of our forecast over the next several days.

A drop or two is possible out of a few clouds on Tuesday and Thursday, but most moisture is held off by an area of sinking air over our area.

Stay safe in fog to start the weekday mornings, and keep cool during the afternoons! Have a great week!