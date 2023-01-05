Foggy start with cooler, drier, gorgeous afternoons in store!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A foggy start is in our Thursday morning's forecast.

Patchy fog will mean some areas of visibility down to a mile or less.

Drive slow and get to work or you appointments safely, because after fog mixes out, we get to enjoy some BEAUTIFUL weather!

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine around.

Drier and cooler air keep funneling in through the end of the week and beginning of the weekend.

Lows early Saturday morning do drop down to the upper 30s.

Sensitive plants may need to come in just in case!

Better safe than sorry for those beautiful flowers you are trying to keep alive on your porch.

