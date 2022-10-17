Foggy start to the week, BIG changes on the way midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Early morning dense fog will affect our drives to work or school early Monday morning.

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for parts of our western counites in the western Big Bend and south Georgia until 10 AM Monday.

Fog mixes out, but a few clouds move in above.

Highs Monday will be in the mid 80s (just slightly above average).

Ahead of an approaching cold front, a few spotty showers and even an isolated storm is possible Monday afternoon.

Rain chances move out as the front moves through by Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday drop to the upper 60s!

Wind will be blowing behind the front with drier air pushing in.

Plenty of sunshine is expected through the end of the week.

Highs Wednesday will be coolest of the week as we top out in the mid 60s!

Temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday morning and Wednesday into Thursday morning will be in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Keep in mind frost can form even if air temperatures are above average.

It may be a good idea to start scouting out a spot inside to bring the sensitive plants.