TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are on record watch through the end of the weekend.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s Thursday.

The record Thursday in Tallahassee was set in 2022 at 83-degrees.

Highs Friday will top out in the upper 80s.

The record Friday in Tallahassee was set in 1944 at 84-degrees.

Warm weather brings us through the weekend.

Our next chances of rain will be on Tuesday.

No significant amounts are expected. These will be spotty light showers throughout the day.