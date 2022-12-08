Fog, humid, warm, repeat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense Fog Advisories remain in place until 10 AM Thursday morning.

We start out with very dense, patchy fog throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia reducing visibility to a mile or less.

After fog mixes out throughout the late-morning hours, Thursday sets up to be another humid and very warm day.

In Tallahassee Wednesday, we tied records after hitting 84-degrees.

Thursday's highs look to once again jump into the low to mid 80s!

It is hard to remember we are heading into winter in a few short days with these VERY warm afternoons, but cooler air is on the way.

A few showers move in late Sunday night, and highs start to fall into the mid to low 70s through the early days of next week.

Spotty showers can be expected Sunday night through midweek next week.