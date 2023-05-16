Fog around early Tuesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few patches of early morning fog are possible Tuesday morning.

While fog is not extremely dense, we find some fog limiting visibility slightly for early morning hours.

Fog mixes out, but humidity sticks around.

Highs these next few days top out right at or just above average in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tuesday afternoon brings another round of thunderstorms in the forecast.

Storms form just after lunch again with some heavy rain under storms also possible.

Watch for pooling water on roadways.

Rounds of afternoon storms is possible in forecasts through Thursday afternoon.

We cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm Friday and Saturday, but storms are not likely to be as widespread.