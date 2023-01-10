Florida takes top spot for best running state!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you are an outdoor connoisseur around the Big Bend, then you know the beauty, elevation change, weather, and trails are what make your outdoor walk or run special!

It may come as no surprise that Fitness Volt has named Florida the best state for running!

The Big Bend offers its special collection of single-track trails, paved trails, beach trails, and more.

Michael Trine is an avid runner around the Big Bend, but says Tallahassee presents its own challenges in the elevation.

"I would say out of the places I've run, Tallahassee's definitely a better challenge to run just because of our hills. Our geography that we have here."

Some of the criteria for the top spot were: weather, safety, elevation, air quality, and natural beauty.

Florida has an average temperature of 72.4 degrees which is on the warmer side of the other states' averages.

According to Volt Fitness, the optimal temperature for running is 51.5-degrees, so Florida comes in as one of the hottest states for outdoor runs.

So now when you decide to get into your stride around North Florida, you will know you are running in the best of the best!

