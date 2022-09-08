Flooding concerns on the rise for end of week and weekend

TALLAHASSEE — Our active weather has returned.

Dry days are over as widespread shower and storm chances move in Thursday afternoon.

An active start to Thursday shows storms developing across the Gulf early.

Thursday late-afternoon, storms develop inland.

Some storms may produce gusty wind and localized heavy rain.

Localized flooding is possible Thursday, but widespread flooding possibilities increase Friday through Sunday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Big Bend coastal areas Friday morning through Sunday morning as the heaviest amounts of rain is expected to fall along the coastline.

Flood Watch for coastal areas around the Big Bend Friday through Sunday morning

Flood Watch for coastal areas around the Big Bend Friday through Sunday morning



Around 3-6" and locally up to 8" is possible during this time for coastal areas.

Inland around the I-10 corridor, cities could see around 1-3" fall.

The ground is already very saturated even with the mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday.

Any rain that does fall over a long term period or heavy rain over a small area will likely runoff creating flooding issues on roadways and minor flooding around rivers.

Please avoid flood waters! They can be fast moving and dangerous. Roads may be swept away underneath and not visible to those driving or walking in flooded areas.

