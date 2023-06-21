Flooding concerns increase with heavy rain Wednesday

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Summer Solstice everyone!

The solstice officially occurs at 10:57 AM on Wednesday as Earth's axis tilts 23.5 degrees towards the sun.

Temperatures will heat up over the summer months, but this new month doesn't lead to a change in our weather pattern just yet.

Heavy rain and some gusty wind is possible with Wednesday's storm activity.

Storms for midweek will ramp up during morning and afternoon hours and will linger into evening hours.

With 2-4" of rain possible within some storms, we could find ourselves with the threat of flooding.

Heavy rain on top of already saturated soil will mean the possibility for water to add up on roadways.

If you come across flooded roads, please avoid driving through flood waters.

Flood Watches remain in effect though Friday evening.

Rounds of rain do not let up anytime soon.

Rain remains scattered to widespread in the forecast through at least next Tuesday.