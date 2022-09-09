Flood Watches in effect through Sunday evening for Big Bend and Forgotten Coast

TALLAHASSEE — Rain has returned in full force Friday morning.

Flood Watches are in effect for our counties around the Big Bend and Forgotten Coast Friday through Sunday evening.

Please avoid flooded areas.

Flooding concerns are on the rise for parts of the Forgotten Coast as our latest rain trends place heaviest totals through Franklin and Wakulla counties with coastal areas of Taylor county also seeing a higher risk of flooding.

Rain becomes widespread through most areas south of I-10 Friday with longer lasting shower chances move in Saturday.

Anywhere from 1-3" with locally heavier totals is possible across these areas through Sunday.

Sunday still brings widespread shower and storm chances, but we have a better break in storms Sunday afternoon.

