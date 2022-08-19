First to Know Forecast: Widespread showers Friday, spotty weekend storms

TALLAHASSEE — We made it to Friday!

Driving to work or school this morning, keep in mind patchy fog will reduce visibility in some areas.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but rain will be around again this afternoon.

Widespread showers give way to clearing skies overnight.

Another round of patchy fog is possible Saturday morning.

This weekend’s forecast will be very summer-like.

Afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s are expected for South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Next week moisture amounts pick up, and we are looking at a few more scattered showers and storms to start next work week.

Have a good and safe weekend.