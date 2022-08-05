First to Know forecast: Watching for afternoon storms during weekend beach trip

TALLAHASSEE — Coverage of storms Friday will slightly less widespread for South Georgia.

Coastal communities are likely to see a passing storm or two Friday before we all get a good chance of a storm or two this weekend.

Highs Friday are slightly higher than this weekend due to less coverage of storms, but we are only a degree higher- topping out at 94.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs drop to the low 90s, but storm activity increases in our area.

Keep in mind, some storms will produce heavy rainfall.

This will lead to some nuisance flooding at times.

Be careful on those wet roadways this weekend.

There are no major changes to the forecast early next week.

Hot, afternoon storms, and humid keep us on our toes through midweek next week.