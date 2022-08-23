First to Know Forecast: Voting forecast sprinkled with storms

TALLAHASSEE — Temperatures hold steady in the upper 80s this week.

Highs stay slightly cooler than the 90s thanks to mid-morning and afternoon cloud cover.

Rain and storms will be scattered through the Big Bend and South Georgia for the entire work week.

Storm timing will be late-afternoon and early-evening.

Some storms that develop may contain heavy downpours, gusty wind, and frequent lightning.

The week does not look much different.

Scattered showers will be around through afternoon and evening hours.

If you hear thunder, head indoors until storms pass.