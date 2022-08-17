First to Know Forecast: Stronger storms with gusty wind Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE — It is a warm and humid start to Wednesday.

Highs today top out in the mid to low 90s.

Without showers in your area, heat indices could climb to the low 100s.

Showers and storms will be isolated this afternoon and evening.

Storms will be triggered through South Georgia first and will eventually move toward the coast just before dinner.

Within these spotty storms, some will be stronger.

A severe storm cannot be ruled out Wednesday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a ‘marginal’ or 1/5 chance of severe weather chances.

This means one or two storms throughout the afternoon will contain strong enough winds to trigger severe storm warnings (anything at or above 58 MPH).

Another round of stronger storms is expected Thursday afternoon.

Storms Thursday and Friday will also contain heavy rain.

Localized flooding is possible for the end of the week.