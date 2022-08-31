First To Know Forecast: Storms fire off early near coast

TALLAHASSEE — Another round of fog is in the forecast Wednesday morning.

Visibility will be reduced in thicker fog areas.

Wednesday afternoon will be hot and humid!

A few storms will fire up around the coast first Wednesday morning.

Storms will become scattered across the I-10 corridor by the afternoon hours.

Highs still top out in the upper 80s and low 90s this week.

Heavy showers are expected with some storms, so please avoid localized flooded areas if possible.

Heading into our holiday weekend, we have much of the same forecast.

Drier air moves in just after Labor Day.