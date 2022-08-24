First to Know Forecast: Spotty heavy showers by early evening Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE — A few bits of fog will reduce visibility through the early hours of Wednesday morning.

By early afternoon, fog mixes out, but grey skies will move in.

Highs today stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain will be widespread to our west most of the day, but scattered showers and storms make their way into the Big Bend and South Georgia area later Wednesday afternoon.

Some storms will contain heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Head indoors until storms pass.

We have a very similar outlook in our forecast this week with highs in the upper 80s, midmorning clouds, and afternoon/ evening storms.