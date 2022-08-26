First to Know Forecast: Soggy Friday in store

TALLAHASSEE — Another round of rain and storms is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures top out in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend.

Some showers Friday will be heavy at times.

Keep in mind heavy rain falling over a short amount of time means localized flooding is possible.

The system that has allowed abundant moisture to hang out across our area this week weakens this weekend.

Spotty showers and storms are still possible Saturday and Sunday with some containing heavy rain and gusty wind.

These storms will not be quite as widespread as Friday’s storms, but afternoon activity will send us indoors at times.