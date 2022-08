TALLAHASSEE — Temperatures will still warm to the upper 80s and low 90s, but storms will return Monday afternoon.

Storms will develop through the mid-afternoon hours.

Gusty wind and frequent lightning will be possible with some storms.

Our biggest concerns will be focused on the heavy amounts of rain possible with some storms.

Localized flooding may occur.

Avoid areas where water flows over roadways.

Afternoon storms will be a trend in this week’s forecast overall.