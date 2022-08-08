First to Know Forecast: Localized flooding possible under slow-moving, stronger storms

TALLAHASSEE — Do not put away the umbrellas just yet.

We have another active week of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

A few early morning storms cannot be ruled out along the coast, but storms form inland throughout the day.

Some storms may produce strong winds, but our main concern is the amount of rain.

Stronger storms will produce heavy showers over a small amount of time.

Some storms may not move very quickly, so as these storm hang across a small area with little movement, heavy rain cannot be absorbed into the ground as fast as the rain is produced.

Some chances of localized flooding are possible through the week under these storms.

Highs top out in the low 90s with lows dropping to the mid to low 70s.

Widespread chances of afternoon storms remain in our forecast all week.

