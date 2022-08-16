First to Know Forecast: Hot, humid Tuesday with coastal storms

TALLAHASSEE — Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to low 90s, but extra moisture back in our area means it will feel closer to the low 100s for some cities!

Thunderstorms are also back in the forecast, especially for cities along the coast.

Afternoon storms will dwindle by sunset.

Another hot and humid day is set up for Wednesday, and afternoon storms will start developing right around lunch.

Some of these midweek storms will contain heavy rain and gusty wind.

Showers and storms become widespread Thursday and Friday as a front moves down and stalls over our area.

Heavy rain will mean concerns for localized flooding for late week.

Temperatures during afternoon hours Thursday and Friday will be cooler thanks to the widespread coverage of clouds and storms.

This weather system moves farther north on Saturday, and we can expect your run-of-the-mill Summer afternoon storms for the weekend.