First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain possible with storms Thursday

TALLAHASSEE — We had an early start to showers Thursday with a few moving in from the northwest with a disturbance.

Highs today will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Areas around Perry will see more afternoon sunshine- topping out in the low 90s.

Widespread showers are likely for South Georgia and areas around the Big Bend.

Some heavier showers are possible at times.

Areas of localized flooding will be possible on roadways.

Avoid areas of spotty pooled water as you head out to lunch or home from work.

Storms move in around noon and move out after dinner Thursday.

Don’t put away rain jackets for Friday.

Spotty areas of heavy rain are still in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening.

This weekend brings a more summer-like pattern of storms- popping up in the afternoons and evenings.