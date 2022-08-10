First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain leads to pooling water on roadways Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE — Another day of wind out of the south means ample moisture for our atmosphere!

As storms develop this afternoon, heavy rain over a short amount of time is a hazard we keep our eye on Wednesday.

Localized flooding is a possibility this afternoon under these stronger storms.

Make sure you avoid driving through flooded areas.

Storms develop over a large area after lunch for inland cities.

Frequent lightning and wind are also hazards within these storms.

Our setup is much the same for the next few days- afternoon storms with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind.

The next downgrade in storm coverage area moves in by the end of the weekend.

It all depends on how far south the cold front moves, but if it passes over, we have a drier slot of air Sunday through early next week.