First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain associated with stronger afternoon storms

TALLAHASSEE — A lot of kids are heading back to school over the next few days, and umbrellas or rainboots will be on the list to grab as you head out the door in the morning.

While mornings are humid, rain holds off for most of us until lunchtime or just after.

Storms form across coastal areas first and farther inland as we head through the early afternoon hours.

Some storms will produce gusty wind.

Our main concern with storms through midweek will be the amount of precipitation they produce.

Slow-moving storms will dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

This can lead to pooling of water on roadways and in parking lots.

Keep in mind hydroplaning is possible.

Our same wet afternoon pattern continues through the rest of the week.