First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain and gusty wind possible with storms Thursday

TALLAHASSEE — Another afternoon of soggy conditions sets up for the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday.

After a foggy start, skies will build with clouds through afternoon hours.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, but storms will quickly follow in the hottest parts of the day.

Scattered afternoon storms may become strong at times containing heavy rain and gusty wind.

Watch for localized flooding and avoid pooled water on roadways.

The end of the week and weekend look much the same with heavy showers at times with scattered storms.

We have some drier air moving in just after Labor Day.

Precipitation coverage will decrease Tuesday, but we cannot rule out afternoon isolated storms.