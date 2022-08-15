First to Know Forecast: Dry start to the week, flooding possible by late-week

TALLAHASSEE — If you enjoy your outdoor time in the afternoons, Monday is the day to go out and enjoy some sunshine and drier weather!

Highs Monday top out in the low 90s, but only a very spotty shower will be around our area.

Upper air gets saturated on Tuesday.

Highs stay in the mid to low 90s, but storm activity increases for all of us on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

A cold front approaches from the north Thursday, but instead of moving through and bringing drier air, the front will become stationary over the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Coverage of rain increases, and there will be ample moisture to soak us Thursday and Friday.

During these late-week days, keep in mind flooding will be a concern.

Avoid flooded areas as heavy rain continues during this time.