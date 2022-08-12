First to Know Forecast: Drier air on the way for the end of weekend!

TALLAHASSEE — Our work week ends on a soggy note with storms in the area this afternoon and evening.

Heading into the weekend, we keep out the umbrellas and rain jackets for Saturday.

Changes arrive Saturday into Sunday as a cold front slides through South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Highs do not take much of a drop, but drier air from the north fills in over the area.

Humidity levels will drop, so it will not be as sticky from your Sunday and Monday outdoor plans.

A few spotty storm chances do exist Sunday and Monday, but for the most part, drier air will mean more sunshine for the end of the weekend.

Have a great weekend, and drive safe on wet roads Friday afternoon and evening.