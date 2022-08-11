First to Know Forecast: Drier air moves in by late-weekend, storms until then

MISSOULA — Nothing surprising in Thursday afternoon's forecast.

Highs will be slightly cooler (only by a degree or two), and we top out in the upper 80s.

You can thank early morning cloud cover for those 2-3 degrees knocked off your highs.

Although, you can thank the extra moisture from the gulf for the humidity making it feel much warmer than it is before storms move in this afternoon.

Widespread activity kicked off in the Gulf early Thursday morning.

Storms will be scattered across the Big Bend and South Georgia this afternoon and evening.

Expect heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning with stronger storms.

This same pattern continues through the early weekend.

A cold front moves through Sunday, and drier air moves in behind the front.

While temperatures will not take a big drop, humidity will be lower- making it feel cooler, and storm coverage will be spotty.