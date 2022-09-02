First to Know Forecast: Dodging storms during holiday weekend plans

TALLAHASSEE — As we head into the holiday weekend, prepare for stormy afternoons with locally heavy downpours.

Early morning storms saturate the Big Bend coastline Friday morning.

Storms develop inland throughout the afternoon.

Scattered storms are expected to develop through afternoon and evening hours all weekend long.

Drier air starts to fill in just after Labor Day.

Tuesday’s highs will jump a few degrees to top out in the mid to low 90s.

Drier air does not last too long.

Scattered showers return Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Enjoy the holiday weekend, and head indoors if you hear thunder.