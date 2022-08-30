First to Know Forecast: Another soggy Tuesday in store under stronger storms

TALLAHASSEE — Widespread moisture fills in across the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Some storms will contain heavy rain.

While storms will produce gusty wind and frequent lightning at times, our main concern is with the heavy rain associated with slow moving storms.

Storms develop through the afternoon and evening hours.

Localized flooding will be a factor during these times as storms produce heavy rain over a small area.

Most heavy rain stays closer to Perry and the southeast side of the Big Bend, but we are just as likely to see heavy rain in slow moving storms create localized flooding farther north, too.

There is not much of a pattern change over the next several days.

We look at mostly soggy afternoon and evenings going into the holiday weekend.

