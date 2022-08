TALLAHASSEE — We keep the rain jackets close again this week.

Widespread afternoon and evening showers are likely each day of the work week.

Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s.

Some mornings will start with spots of sunshine.

By lunchtime, clouds move in, and rain shortly follows.

Some storms will produce heavy rain in a short amount of time.

Keep in mind that pooling of water on roadways is possible with these storms.

Avoid areas of flooding under these heavier showers.