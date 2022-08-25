First to Know Forecast: A rainy start to Thursday morning for some

TALLAHASSEE — A stationary front hangs over parts of the southeast and allows abundant amounts of moisture to fall across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Parts of Florida can be added to the list for Thursday afternoon.

While most widespread flooding concern stays to our west, the Big Bend and South Georgia could still see pockets of heavier showers Thursday afternoon and evening.

Morning cloud cover will make it hard for heavy, widespread moisture to form, but with clouds parting this afternoon for parts of the eastern side of the Big Bend, our area could see heavier showers form.

A few light rain showers cannot be ruled out even through early morning hours though.

Highs return to the mid to upper 80s.

Showers are less widespread for the end of the week and the weekend, but afternoon storms are still possible.

Next week does not look much different than the weekend.

Highs stay in the upper 80s and low 90s with intermittent sunshine.