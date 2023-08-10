First day of school forecast slightly less hot... but still hot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs still climb into the upper 90s Thursday afternoon.

A lot of kids around Leon, Gadsden, Taylor, Madison, Suwannee, and Wakulla counties are headed back to school Thursday morning with temperatures starting in the upper 70s and low 80s.

By recess, temperatures start climbing to the low to mid 90s.

Our bus rides home will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Luckily, not AS much moisture is in our atmosphere Thursday afternoon, so that limits our heat alerts to a Heat Advisory for the Big Bend and Southeast Georgia.

This Heat Advisory is in effect 11 AM until 8 PM and still should be taken seriously. Heat indices still climb into the 110s at times Thursday late-afternoon.

Rain chances and heat return Friday.

Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for Friday with the extra moisture returning to our atmosphere.