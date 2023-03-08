Finally cooler with drier air Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After three days of breaking record highs, we finally cool off for Wednesday!

Our three-peat stays a hat trick and Wednesday's highs only top out in the upper 70s.

Thanks to a backdoor (northeast to southwest front) cold front, drier air has arrived Wednesday morning.

Fog formation will be limited for midweek.

Thursday we see a mix of sun and clouds, but Thursday night a cold front approaches from the west.

By Friday morning, the cold front starts sliding through.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Friday morning as the cold front passes through from west to east.

Behind the front we temporarily dry out Saturday afternoon with some sunshine possible. Highs Saturday will also be in the upper 70s.

Another round of rain and storms moves in on Monday.