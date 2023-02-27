Finally a break in hot, humid weather by end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense, patchy fog will slow us down early Monday morning.

Fog will reduce visibility to a mile or less at times.

Temperature's start in the upper 50s and low 60s, but by Monday afternoon we still climb to the low 80s.

A cold front approaches our area Monday evening, but doesn't make it through.

As the front drapes to our north, we have an increased chance of light, isolated showers.

Otherwise, we will be feeling the wind through afternoon hours.

Gusts up to 25 MPH are possible.

With our dry (no rain) and warm spell recently, adding wind will increase fire danger concerns through Monday afternoon.

Avoid burning if possible.

The rest of the work week holds warm and humid conditions with possible foggy starts.

By Friday, another cold front approaches and moves through.

This will bring our next chances of showers and storms Friday.

This weekend, temperatures will cool to the 70s with lows in the 40s!

