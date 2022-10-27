Feeling much cooler Thursday morning!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Temperatures start about 15-20 degrees cooler Thursday than Wednesday morning's temperatures.

Our start in the 40s and 50s will quickly warm to the low 80s by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures continue to hold steady in the 80s through the weekend afternoons, as well.

A few clouds will move in Friday afternoon, so Saturday morning's temperatures will start a little warmer- in the 60s.

Showers look to stay out of our area Saturday, but Sunday we can expect to bring the rain jackets and umbrellas out for our afternoon plans.

No fears for Halloween- as far as weather goes at least.

Showers (if they do linger) will move out by Monday morning, so our afternoon and evening Halloween plans will be sunny!

Temperatures next week take a drop after the cold front moves through early week.