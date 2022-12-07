Feeling more like late-Spring to end the week

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another foggy start for the Big Bend and South Georgia can be expected Wednesday morning.

Visibility will be reduced to less than a mile at times, so make sure the lights are on but the high beams are not.

When fog mixes out later in the morning and afternoon, sunshine will fill our skies.

Expect more sunshine than clouds for the rest of the work week with highs topping out in the 80s! WOW!

Our next 'cool down' comes Sunday with our return of spotty showers Sunday through Tuesday of next week.