Fall-like starts to the day, warmer afternoons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — You’re going to have to find another excuse to put off the lawn work this week, because weather-wise, our mowing forecast is all ‘yes’.

This week’s forecast is dominated by a dry air mass over the southeast.

Temperatures in the morning will be very fall-like with some cooler than average starts to our days.

Lows drop to the 50s and low 60s over the next week.

If you have the windows cracked to get the cooler air in during the night, don’t forget to shut them before you head out to work or school.

Highs climb up to the low to mid 80s for the beginning of the week with highs topping out in the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Precipitation will be minimal to non-existent.