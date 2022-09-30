Fall-like start to end the week!

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Temperatures Friday morning hover in the low 60s for most of our area.

Highs Friday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be feeling like fall most mornings over the next 7 days.

Dry air will stick around this weekend, and there will be plenty of blue sky to enjoy.

Temperatures for tailgate and kickoff of the FSU and FAMU football games at home will be in the 70s with temperatures dropping later in the evening to the 60s.

With FSU kickoff at 3:30 PM and FAMU at 6 PM, you may need a sweater for tailgating the FSU game and for the FAMU halftime show.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Saturday and Sunday with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

We are definitely heading into layering season with cool mornings and warm afternoons.