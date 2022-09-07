Excessive moisture on the way Friday

TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks our last drier day for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out for our midweek afternoon, but mostly sunny skies start us off.

Clouds roll in through the early evening hours, and rain will follow Thursday.

Widespread showers and a few storms are possible Thursday as a low pressure system moves closer to our area in the Gulf.

As this low sits off the coast of the panhandle and south Mississippi, moisture will be funneled into our area over several days.

This means widespread, sometimes heavy rain will fall across our area for the end of the week and weekend.

Highs take a small drop to the mid 80s Thursday through Sunday.

Our concern with weekend heavy, widespread rain will be localized and larger scale flooding possibilities.