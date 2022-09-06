Watch Now
Enjoying sunshine and warmer weather Tuesday

Tuesday brings the lowest chance of rain and storms we have seen in a while. Clouds will be in and out of our skies, but this means sunshine warms us up during the afternoon.
Sunny Tuesday, widespread/heavy rain Thursday
Posted at 6:08 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 06:08:32-04

Highs climb to the mid to low 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s thanks to the humidity that will still be around.

Wednesday's storm chances also stay low with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday rain chances return, and heavy rain is expected.

A plume of tropical moisture moves in and long-term and heavy rain will lead to flooding concerns through late-week.

It is always a good idea to keep away from flooded areas.

