End to extreme heat in sight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Excessive Heat Warnings are still in effect for our area Monday morning through afternoon.

From 10 AM until 8 PM Monday, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for heat indices or 'feels-like' temperatures that will climb to 110- to 114-degrees. Some isolated areas could feel up to 116-degrees.

It will be hard to cool off if you get overheated again Monday afternoon. Make sure you drink plenty of water and stay cool.

The good news? RELIEF IS IN SIGHT!

This area of excessive heat is finally coming to and end by midweek.

Now we still have highs topping out slightly above average (in the mid 90s), but with less moisture in the atmosphere, we will not feel as hot!

I will take mid-90s and less humidity over a mid-90 and humid day anytime!

Storms are still likely through afternoon hours Monday and Tuesday.

As the system that helps break apart the ridge that is keeping so hot arrives, some stronger storms are possible Tuesday afternoon.