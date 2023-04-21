Dry for Friday outdoor plans, storms return Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another very warm day is in store for Friday.

Highs top out in the upper 80s again for afternoon hours!

A few isolated showers are possible, but these will not be a problem for most of our outdoor activities.

Isolated showers are possible late Friday (10 PM and later).

Storm activity will ramp up ahead of a cold front Saturday.

The timing of this will be around the tristate area around 9 AM, where most showers will be very isolated.

As the front moves from west to east across our area, we will find more storms along the I-10 corridor and coastline around noon/lunchtime.

During late-afternoon hours (2 PM to early evening), storms are likely to gain a little strength as they move closer to the I-75 corridor. A few stronger storms are possible close to the 75 corridor around the 2-6 PM.

Storms move out later Saturday night as the cold front sweeps all the way through.

Sunday brings a slight cool off with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s!

Plenty of sunshine will be around for the end of our weekend.

Monday stays mostly dry, but it is Tuesday through late-week we find ourselves under another active weather pattern.