Dry but warm weekend in store with MUCH cooler air returning next week

Very high likelihood of cooler than average temperatures next week!
Posted at 6:04 AM, Oct 14, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Over the next several days, highs will rise and lows will stay cool.

We are back to the 30-degree swings this weekend with highs topping out Friday in the low 80s and Sunday in the upper 80s.

Lows will still drop to the 50s overnight, so we do have a chance to get out early and late to enjoy some cooler weather.

Otherwise, our skies stay dry through Sunday, and there are ample opportunities to catch some rays.

Monday afternoon through Tuesday another front will move through our area.

This front will not bring as much moisture to the forecast, but it will bring our first big push of actual cooler air!

Highs Wednesday will be in the low 70s with lows in the low 40s.

Inland (south Georgia) we could even see lows drop the the upper 30s for the first time this season!

We will keep you updated on those changes next week, but for now enjoy Friday night football and the FSU vs. Clemson game under some warm afternoon temperatures and cool and dry evenings.

