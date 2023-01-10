Dry and mild afternoons before rain returns late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We can thank high pressure for mostly clear and chilly weather Tuesday early morning.

We will walk out to the 40s early Tuesday morning with highs climbing quickly to the low 70s!

Expect a lot of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

A similar setup is expected Wednesday with cooler morning start and a warm, sunny afternoon.

Temperatures on Thursday will be warmest ahead of a cold front.

The warmest part of Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Cloud cover increases throughout the day, and storms and widespread showers arrive Thursday night through Friday morning.

As this front passes, moisture moves out and drier and MUCH colder air move in.

Temperatures will fall to or below freezing in most areas this weekend.

Go ahead and plan to keep your pets, plants, and yourself warm over the next few days.

Next week, highs do warm up quickly, but weekend highs will only climb to the 50s most afternoons.