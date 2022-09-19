Dry and hot week ahead

TALLAHASSEE — Fall may be Thursday, but temperatures did not get the memo.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday marking the first days of the Fall season, but we can expect some very warm temperatures and dry air this week.

A few showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon closer to the I-75, I-10 corridors.

These will be brief, fast-moving storms, so we do not expect a washout for anyone’s afternoon.

Drier air only fills in for the rest of the week with little to no chances of storms.

A few clouds will move in and out, but with abundant sunshine and dry air, highs skyrocket.

Most days will be in the low 90s.

Our Thursday afternoon highs jump to the mid-90s.

Luckily, humidity will be relatively low, so heat indices will be lower.

It will still be a good idea to bring the water and sunscreen with you as you head out through the weekend though.

