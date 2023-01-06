Dry and cool for your weekend plans!!

We have a gorgeous weekend setting up for the Big Bend and South Georgia!!!

Expect a lot of sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures Saturday morning will be dropping to the mid 30s.

It is always better to be safe than sorry with those expensive flowers you planted, so bringing them in for the night may not be a bad idea.

A few clouds roll in on Sunday, but we stay rain-free the entire weekend.

Our next chances of rain look to return Tuesday, but even these showers will be isolated.

Enjoy your weekend!!