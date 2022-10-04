Watch Now
Dry air sticks around through the weekend

Posted at 6:05 AM, Oct 04, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — We head out the door Tuesday morning to dry air and cooler temperatures.

Highs Tuesday climb to the mid to low 80s.

Most of our area will have a light breeze.

Otherwise, we enjoy plenty of blue sky and sunshine through the rest of the week.

Morning lows continue to hang in the 50s and low 60s, and afternoon highs do get a little warmer by the end of the week- climbing to the upper 80s.

No rain is in sight in our extended forecast as this layer of dry air remains in place for the next few days.

