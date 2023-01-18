Driving carefully with widespread dense fog Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for inland counties around central and western Big Bend counties and South Georgia until 9 AM Wednesday.

Dense fog is reducing visibility to less than a mile at times!

Drive carefully as you head into work or school.

Fog mixes out later Wednesday late-morning, and we are left with a mix of clouds and sun overhead.

We still sit under an unsettled weather pattern, so we can expect a few spotty showers throughout the area Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Thursday brings wider-spread showers and storms.

A cold front pushes through during our midday hours, and a few storms will move through ahead of it.

While storms Thursday are not expected to be severe, we can expect some heavy rain at times with some storms.

Friday we dry out temporarily.

Saturday morning and afternoon look dry, but Saturday through Sunday stronger storms are possible in our area.

We will be watching the severe threat with these storms as we approach this weekend.

You will be the First to Know as our weekend storms develop.