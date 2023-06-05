Drier and warmer start to the week!

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Starting off our new week with drier air above.

We find only spotty shower and storm chances through midweek.

Highs will be right about average with temperatures topping out in the low 90s.

By the end of the week, we have a disturbance and enough moisture in our atmosphere for scattered showers and storms to form across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

If you have any outdoor plans or chores you need to get done, the best bet is to do them earlier in the week.

As the week progresses, the more chance you have of running into an afternoon showers.